Highlights Sunderland may struggle to keep their key players in the January transfer window due to their impressive performances and potential.

Pierre Ekwah, a vital player for the club, is attracting interest from Premier League clubs including Fulham, Crystal Palace, Nottingham Forest, and West Ham.

West Ham could benefit financially from Ekwah's potential transfer, as they are entitled to 35% of any fee paid to Sunderland for his signing.

It seems as though Sunderland will have to deal with interest in a number of their key players, come the January transfer window.

With a number of the Black Cats' squad already excelling at a high level while at the early stages of their careers, it is perhaps no surprise they are attracting attention from elsewhere, given their potential.

Already, the likes of Jack Clarke and Trai Hume have been linked with possible moves elsewhere, come the turn of the year.

Now it seems as though another player who the club may face a battle to keep at the Stadium of Light next month, is Pierre Ekwah.

Premier League clubs set to compete for Ekwah signing

Having joined Sunderland back in January, Ekwah has now become one of those vital players for the club.

The 21-year-old has already made 34 first-team appearances in all competitions for the Black Cats, scoring two goals in that time.

Pierre Ekwah Sunderland record (all competitions) - stats from Transfermarkt Season Appearances Goals Assists 2023/24 16 2 0 2022/23 18 0 0 As of 13th December 2023

His contributions helped Sunderland to a place in the Championship play-offs last season, and to sixth spot in the current second-tier table.

Now it seems as though that form is attracting plenty of interest from the top-flight of English football.

According to recent reports from TeamTalk, Premier League trio Fulham, Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest are all interested in a potential move for the 21-year-old, once the transfer window reopens in January.

But while it is those clubs who could have a direct interest in the battle for Ekwah's signature come the turn of the year, one other Premier League side who it could be argued may have a keen eye on this potential transfer saga, are West Ham.

Premier League transfer battle for Ekwah could benefit West Ham

It was of course, West Ham who agreed to let Ekwah leave to join Sunderland back in January, before the midfielder had even made a senior appearance for the Hammers.

Since the 21-year-old's departure from the London Stadium, it has been claimed that West Ham are entitled to 35% of any fee that is paid to Sunderland for the signing of Ekwah in the future.

This interest in the midfielder that is now emerging from elsewhere in the top-flight, should therefore be rather exciting to those of a Hammers persuasion.

As things stand, there are still three-and-a-half years remaining on Ekwah's contract with Sunderland, securing his future at the Stadium of Light until the end of the 2026/27 season.

That of course, means that the Black Cats are under no pressure to sell the midfielder anytime soon, and given his importance to the side, that is something they will no doubt be reluctant to do.

Consequently, it would surely take a rather large offer from one of those sides, to tempt Sunderland to part company with the former Hammers man at the turn of the year.

Indeed, given the amount of interest that there is in the 21-year-old, that too may push up the fee that would have to be paid to secure his services, as clubs look to ensure they are at the front of the queue to secure a signing with the potential to be a big asset for years to come.

That in turn, would ensure that with the sell-on clause that West Ham included in the deal that took the midfielder from London to the North East of England, they too could be in line for a rather significant windfall next month.

Should that happen, it would of course provide the club with more funds of their own to strengthen the squad available to David Moyes, something that could prove vital as they look to compete on multiple fronts at home and abroad.

So with that in mind, it seems as though West Ham's decision to part company with Ekwah in the way they did back in January, could be about to pay-off sooner than expected, thanks to his form with Sunderland.