West Ham United will always be grateful that Hull City made a punt on Jarrod Bowen back when he was playing in non-league as he has gone on to be a legend at the club.

So many transfers in the lower leagues of England can easily be forgotten, so when The Tigers swooped in for Hereford's young winger, there wasn't much of a fuss.

Bowen was only 17 years old when he jumped from non-league to the Championship in 2014, hence why it took him two years to make his senior debut for the club.

When he did though he carried on getting better and better, proving to be a masterstroke bit of business by the club, one which West Ham would go on to benefit massively from.

How good was Jarrod Bowen at Hull City?

Bowen joined Hull on a free transfer due to the fact Hereford had been expelled from the Conference hence why the signing didn't get much attention.

When he broke onto the scene in 2017 though, it was evident that it was a shrewd signing as he immediately showed signs of being an exciting winger in his debut against Exeter City in the League Cup.

He would go on to make his debut in the Premier League that season, which certainly prepared him well for seasons in the Championship once Hull were relegated.

Overall, he would go on to play 131 games for Hull, scoring a tremendous 51 goals for the club but unfortunately, his individual brilliance was never enough to get them promoted, so he left the club to make the next step in his career.

Why should West Ham be so thankful to Hull City for Bowen?

Bowen joined West Ham in the 2020 January transfer window on deadline day for a fee of £18 million with an additional £7 million in possible add-ons, as reported by Sky Sports.

He scored on his debut for the club in a 3-1 win over Southampton but that was his only goal for the rest of the campaign as he took his time to get settled into the Premier League.

In the following campaign, he exploded into life for David Moyes as he played in every league game, scoring eight goals whilst getting five assists as the Hammers finished sixth, qualifying for Europe.

Throughout his three years at the club, Bowen has played 174 games, scoring 49 goals and he has assisted 34 showcasing his immense attacking output, which is so vital for Moyes.

However, there is one goal which made him a legend at the club forever and that was the injury-time winner in the UEFA Conference League final last season against Fiorentina.

He raced through on goal and buried the ball into the bottom corner as West Ham won their first piece of silverware since 1980.

So if Hull hadn't taken that gamble on him back in 2014 then he may have never been noticed by the Hammers and they wouldn't have had a European trophy to bring home.

There's no denying the Hammers will be forever grateful to the Tigers for the punt they took.