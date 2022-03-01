West Ham weighing up transfer moves for two EFL players

West Ham United are monitoring Hull City duo Keane Lewis-Potter and Jacob Greaves, according to London World.

The pair have impressed in the Championship this season and are now reportedly being lined up for a Premier League move in the summer.

Lewis-Potter came through the academy at Hull City before making his club debut in November 2019.

The 21-year-old remained a squad player for the remainder of the 2019/20 season, but with Hull City relegated to League One, Lewis-Potter was given a chance to impress in the first team.

It was when given that chance in Hull’s promotion winning campaign last season that Lewis-Potter began to show what he could really do, scoring 13 goals and registering 6 assists in 43 appearances.

This season he has continued to impress, adding 8 goals and 4 assists to his tally, reportedly attracting interest from Tottenham, Brentford and now West Ham.

Meanwhile, fellow academy graduate Jacob Greaves could also be set to make the move to East London according to the report.

Greaves established himself as a permanent fixture at the heart of the Hull City defence in League One last season, after a loan spell at Cheltenham Town in 2019/20.

Over the last two seasons, Greaves has notched up 78 appearances at the heart of the Tigers defence, an impressive feat for a 21-year-old.

The Verdict

Given the success that Jarrod Bowen is currently having at West Ham having joined them from Hull City, it’s perhaps not surprising to hear that West Ham are once again looking to the Championship in order to find talent.

Lewis-Potter has been linked with a host of Premier League clubs this season and that’s testament to the stellar performances he is putting in on the pitch for Hull City.

Greaves has also been impressive – which begs the question – what would Hull City value the pair at if West Ham United came in for them? and, would West Ham be willing to meet that valuation for what would likely be players for the future?

One thing is for certain – if Lewis-Potter and Greaves continue to impress, they will only continue to attract interest from clubs monitoring top Championship talent.