West Ham weighing up multi-million pound move for EFL man

West Ham are considering making a bid to sign QPR left-back Ryan Manning, a report from The Daily Star has claimed.

Manning has yet to feature in the league for QPR this season, with recent reports suggesting the 24-year-old has been frozen out by the club after refusing to sign a new contract, with his current deal set to expire at the end of this season.

Now it looks as though the Hammers could attempt to take advantage of that, with manager David Moyes apparently still in the market for a left-back before the domestic transfer window closes next Friday.

According to the latest reports, the Premier League club are contemplating the prospect of making a £5million move for Manning, as they look to the Championship to complete their remaining bits of transfer business.

Having joined QPR in 2016, Manning has made 96 appearances in all competitions for the club, scoring nine goals and providing ten assists in that time.

The Verdict

You feel this is a move that QPR could be willing to sanction.

With Manning not featuring in the league for Mark Warburton’s side this season, you would imagine that the club could be willing to let him go in what remains of the window.

Indeed, with Manning’s contract set to expire at the end of this season, and no sign of a new deal in sight, it could be better for them to let him go now, then they can at least receive a fee for him that they can reinvest in other areas of their squad.