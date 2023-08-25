Highlights West Ham, Brentford, and Crystal Palace are all interested in signing Cody Drameh from Leeds United.

West Ham are one of three Premier League sides keeping tabs on the situation surrounding Cody Drameh.

According to The Athletic, the Hammers are monitoring the Leeds United defender’s future ahead of a potential transfer move.

The London club faces competition from rivals Brentford and Crystal Palace, with all three interested in the full back.

Drameh impressed during a loan spell with Luton Town in the second half of the previous campaign.

The 21-year-old helped the Hatters gain promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs.

Would Cody Drameh be a good signing for West Ham?

He has yet to feature for Daniel Farke’s side in the Championship this season as he makes a recovery to full fitness.

It remains to be seen whether he will be given the chance to impress at Elland Road, or if a sale will be sanctioned before the 1 September deadline.

Here we ask our FLW writers their verdict on whether Leeds should cash-in on West Ham’s interest in Drameh…

Declan Harte

Drameh made 16 appearances in the Championship last season and was performing quite well by the end of his stint at Kenilworth Road.

The defender is in the final year of his contract, which could make him available at a reasonable price.

His Premier League experience is limited, but he has shown that he deserves a chance to compete in the top flight after his displays in Rob Edwards’ side last year.

Valdimír Coufal started the season as the main right-back option at West Ham, but the 31-year-old is not a viable long-term option in that position.

Bringing in the much younger Drameh would be a smart squad building.

While he may find himself on the bench initially in Moyes’ side, the opportunity is there for him to cement that position by the end of the campaign.

The Hammers are also competing in Europe this year, so there should be plenty of opportunities to feature in the first team.

This would be an appealing move for Drameh and a smart buy from West Ham.

Considering Drameh hasn’t quite made things work at Elland Road, perhaps a sale would be for the best.

Some reports suggest David Moyes' West Ham are set to make Leicester an offer.

Alfie Burns

It looks increasingly likely that Drameh's future will end up away from Leeds United, given the club's seemingly unwavering commitment to Luke Ayling and the fact that they've been on the market for a new right-back already this summer.

Drameh will surely feel he's been deserving of more chances at Elland Road, having impressed for Cardiff City and Luton Town, but it's just not happened for him and with his deal at Leeds now ticking into its final 12 months, you've got to think that the player himself will just let that run down without any drastic change in Daniel Farke's pecking order.

For West Ham, it's little surprise they are interested. Drameh is really highly-rated and has shown that he's got more than enough ability to push up out of the Championship into the Premier League. Of course, he's not really hit heights for Leeds in the top-flight, but he's a top Championship right-back and West Ham will feel confident that, in the right environment, they can bring him on.

He'd be a medium/long-term project for them if he does sign and that looks like what they need at this moment in time at right-back. That being said, the progression path is going to have to be there at West Ham for Drameh. He's been in a situation at Leeds where he will feel he's earned a chance and then it's not come. West Ham will have to bring him through if they get their hands on him.

That'll be the ultimate sales pitch for the youngster.