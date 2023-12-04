Highlights Bristol City faces a tough challenge against current UEFA Conference League champions West Ham United in the 2023/24 FA Cup.

Despite the challenge, Bristol City supporters are excited to see their side take on an experienced Premier League outfit with a successful European history.

The game's date, time, and televised status are yet to be determined, but supporters can catch extended highlights on the FA Cup highlights show if not broadcasted live.

Bristol City will travel to the English capital to face Premier League outfit West Ham United in the third round of the 2023/24 FA Cup.

The Robins will face a tough challenge in East London as they take on a Hammers side who are the current UEFA Conference League champions.

However, it'll be an exciting trip for Bristol City supporters who will get to see their side take on an experienced Premier League outfit who've enjoyed successful runs in European football over the past few years.

The Hammers are currently in the top-half of the Premier League under David Moyes, while the Robins find themselves in 14th place in the Championship after losing two consecutive matches against Southampton and Norwich City.

Robins' boss Liam Manning will return to the club where he spent four years as U23 manager in what's sure to be a memorable occasion for the new Bristol City gaffer.

When will West Ham United face Bristol City in the FA Cup?

The tie is set to be played on the weekend of January 6th. This means that supporters of both clubs will have to wait a little bit longer to find out the exact date and time.

The date and time of the fixture will be dependent on the TV schedule. In recent years, the third round of the FA Cup has seen games scheduled for Friday night, Saturday, Sunday and Monday night. A further update will be issued on the kick-off time in due course.

Will West Ham United vs Bristol City be televised?

The TV companies will announce their fixture picks in the foreseeable future, so supporters of both sides will soon find out whether the game will be televised. BBC and ITV hold the rights to broadcast the FA Cup in the United Kingdom, so ultimately it'll be up to the bosses at the two companies to decide what to show.

If the game is not broadcast on live TV, supporters will be able to catch extended highlights on the FA Cup highlights show on BBC. The show is usually broadcast on a Sunday evening during FA Cup weekends.

What's the previous record like between West Ham United and Bristol City?

West Ham are unbeaten in their last 11 games with the Robins, dating back to 1978.

The clubs met in the fourth round of the 2014/15 FA Cup at Ashton Gate. Then League One Bristol City were defeated 1-0 by the Premier League outfit, Diafra Sakho scoring a 81st minute winner to send the Hammers through to the fifth round for the first time since 2011.

Is this a good draw for Bristol City?

Despite being a tough draw for the Robins, supporters will be looking forward to an away day down the M4 and getting the chance to see their side go toe-to-toe with a Premier League heavyweight.

Bristol City's FA Cup history over the past five seasons Year Round 2018/19 Fifth Round 2019/20 Third Round 2020/21 Fifth Round 2021/22 Third Round 2022/23 Fifth Round

The Robins reached the fifth round last season before eventually being knocked-out by Manchester City at Ashton Gate. Supporters will be hoping for another cup run and a chance to play against some of the countries' biggest and best sides.