The game between West Ham United and Arsenal will see the return of one of the two club's most important players to their old stomping ground.

Declan Rice was not only instrumental in the success that he brought to the Hammers, but, since making the move to north London, he's lived up to his nine-figure price tag.

He's already scored two of his new team's most important goals of the season; a late winner against Manchester United, and one against Chelsea that would see them complete an improbable comeback because they looked lifeless for the whole game.

West Ham have been coping well without their former captain. They sit ninth in the Premier League table which is good going because they've played five of the eight teams that are above them.

Their current standings in the league and various cup competitions is a good indicator of how well they used the money that they got from selling Rice.

The Hammers have never won this competition, and their opponents have lifted this trophy in over 30 years. To be able to buck these poor trends and get another shot at winning the EFL cup, they're going to have to get through each other.

West Ham team news

Off the back of a poor result for West Ham, in which they lost 1-0 at home to Everton, David Moyes doesn't have any fresh injury concerns.

Aaron Cresswell and Maxwell Cornet both returned to the matchday squad last week when they faced Olympiacos. Cresswell also managed his first league start of the season at the weekend due to Emerson's suspension.

At this stage of the competition it's rare for Premier League teams to be fielding their best sides. So the expectation will be for many of the marquee names to not be featuring in the first XI against Arsenal.

Arsenal team news

The Gunners' captain Martin Odegaard was an unused substitute in their relative breeze of a win against Sheffield United, on Saturday. The Norwegian had been carrying an injury over recent weeks, and it's unknown whether he will be used against West Ham.

Mikel Arteta's side will definitely be without Gabriel Jesus and Thomas Partey in this week's EFL Cup fixture. They have both picked up muscle injuries that will see them be out of action for a few weeks. The Ghanaian hasn't been involved in any of matchday squad since a brief cameo in Arsenal's 1-0 win over Manchester City.

Emile Smith Rowe made his first start of the season against the Blaydes. Minutes haven't been easy to come by for him, in the 2023/24 campaign, so the West Ham game could serve as another opportunity to build up his match fitness.

West Ham v Arsenal kick-off time and how to watch

The match between the two London clubs is set to kick off at 7:30pm on Wednesday, 1st November. They will face each other at the London Stadium.

The game will be available to watch on Sky Sports Main Event.

West Ham v Arsenal ticket information

Unfortunately, for anyone who is now wanting to watch the match between the Hammers and the Gunners live, tickets are sold out on both of the clubs' official websites.