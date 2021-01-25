West Ham urged to avoid £25m EFL deal following recent links

Kevin Phillips has urged West Ham United not to make a move for £25 million-rated Blackburn Rovers striker Adam Armstrong.

No player has scored more Championship goals than Armstrong this season, who has scored 17 times and added three assists in all competitions.

West Ham have been linked with the 23-year-old, with Rovers CEO Steve Waggott indicating it would take a bid of at least £25 million for the club to consider selling the striker this month.

David Moyes is understood to be a real admirer of Armstrong but, speaking to Football Insider, Phillips has urged the Hammers not to sign the Blackburn forward.

He explained: “I do not think Adam Armstrong fits the mould at West Ham.

“Would Moyes even consider it? If I am being totally honest, I do not think he would.

“I think Moyes would be going down the route of a 6 foot plus striker.

“Of course Haller was that type of player and it did not work, but Armstrong?

“I do not think he would suit the way Moyesy wants to play.”

Newcastle United will likely be monitoring proceedings as they are thought to have negotiated a large sell-on clause when they sold the forward to Blackburn in 2018.

A product of the North East club’s academy system, the 23-year-old made 21 appearances for them without scoring before he made the switch to Ewood Park – with much of his time on the Magpies’ books spent out on loan.

The Verdict

You can certainly see where Phillips is coming from here.

A diminutive and quick forward, Armstrong is a completely different type of striker than Sebastian Haller – who was sold to Ajax this month.

He wouldn’t, therefore, be a like for like replacement and you do wonder how well he’d deal with the step up to the Premier League and the added physicality that it may bring.

The 23-year-old’s certainly a talented player but West Ham have already splashed a fair bit of cash on Championship forwards over the past few seasons and are still waiting to see if those prove worthwhile investments.

It wouldn’t be a surprise, to me, if they passed on Armstrong for the time being.