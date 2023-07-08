Ever since Southampton's relegation from the Premier League was confirmed, a number of the club's players have been linked with moves away.

Indeed, there are always a few star players who can still cut it at Premier League level in any relegated side, and, naturally, top-flight clubs often come in for them.

Of course, one of the Southampton players to come under this category is the club's skipper, James Ward-Prowse.

The 28-year-old is a seasoned Premier League midfielder at this stage of his career, and also has 11 England caps to his name.

Many Premier League clubs have been linked with him this summer, but it appears one of those sides may now be set to try.

That club is West Ham United, according to Football Insider.

They report that the Hammers are now set to ramp up their pursuit of Ward-Prowse in the next few days, with their own captain, Declan Rice, on the cusp of a move to Newcastle.

It has been reported that Rice has had his medical with Arsenal, with the finishing touches now being put on a £105 million move.

The above comes after FLW first reported that the Hammers were interested in James Ward-Prowse earlier this summer.

Last month, our sources exclusively informed FLW that West Ham had enquired about the expected cost of Ward-Prowse this summer, and that the club could use the money from the potential sale of Declan Rice to sign the 28-year-old.

How long does James Ward-Prowse have left on his Southampton contract?

Ward-Prowse will certainly not be easy to prise away from Southampton this summer given his current contract at the club.

As per Transfermarkt, with his last extension coming in 2021, Ward-Prowse is contracted to the Saints until the summer of 2026.

This means that the midfielder is technically tied to the club for a further three years, giving Southampton leverage when it comes to negotiating a potential fee for his services.

How much will James Ward-Prowse cost?

Given his contract length, then, and his importance to Southampton, it may not come as a huge surprise to find out that Southampton are demanding a big fee for his services this summer.

As we reported back in June, FLW understands that the Saints are hoping for a fee in the region of £40 million for their skipper.

Would James Ward-Prowse be a good signing for West Ham United?

Losing Declan Rice is obviously going to be a big blow for the Hammers.

He is their club captain and their driving force in midfield that keeps things ticking over.

I do believe signing Ward-Prowse would soften the blow and be good business for the club, though.

The midfielder is available at a fraction of the price they are set to lose Rice for and although Rice is the better, fresher option, Ward-Prowse is incredibly solid nevertheless.

Furthermore, having captained Southampton, Ward-Prowse also brings leadership skills, something which may be handy in the dressing room when/if Rice departs.