West Ham United’s transfer intentions become clearer in pursuit of Burnley man

West Ham United are keen on signing Burnley attacker Maxwel Cornet, but they are favouring a loan move for the Ivorian as opposed to a permanent deal, Dharmesh Sheth of Sky Sports has reported.

The Hammers are believed to have held initial talks in regards to bringing the 25-year-old to the London Stadium amid a flurry of other interest from top flight outfits.

Everton, Fulham, Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United have all been linked with moves for Cornet in recent weeks, who looks more and more likely to not be spending the 2022-23 season in the Championship with the Clarets.

Cornet smashed in nine goals for Burnley last season in 26 Premier League outings, but he was unable to keep the Lancashire club in England’s top division.

The winger wasn’t fit enough to take part in the club’s curtain-raiser this past weekend against Huddersfield Town, with suggestions rife that he could soon follow Dwight McNeil out of the door and to a Premier League club.

Following Burnley’s relegation, Cornet has a £17.5 million release clause which if triggered, would allow him to depart the club.

West Ham however only want to take Cornet temporarily for the upcoming season, and it remains to be seen if a deal can be worked out.

The Verdict

It wouldn’t make much sense for Burnley to loan Cornet out unless there was an obligation to buy him next summer by West Ham.

If there isn’t such a clause, then the Clarets may as well keep him for their promotion push if no-one is willing to meet his release fee – which by modern-day standards isn’t much at all.

As we get closer to the end of the transfer window, which slams shut on September 1, it’s more likely that clubs will be willing to meet the figure, and it’s one that’s perfectly reasonable for a player who had a scoring record of better than one goal every three games last season.

An outright loan departure for Cornet shouldn’t even be in the club’s consideration right now – it should be a permanent one or nothing.