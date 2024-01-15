Highlights West Ham prefers selling Ben Johnson rather than loaning him out, as Leeds United and Southampton show interest.

Leeds and Southampton are contenders for promotion and may make changes in the transfer window to meet expectations.

Johnson's contract with West Ham is expiring, and the club wants to generate fees for him to strengthen their attacking options.

West Ham United would rather receive a fee for defender Ben Johnson than send him out on loan, amid interest from Leeds United and Southampton, as revealed by The Daily Mail’s Transfer Confidential.

Both Leeds and Southampton are pushing to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking, and so far, they are in contention to do just that.

Daniel Farke’s men are comfortable in the play-off places, while Russell Martin has got his Southampton side in contention for an automatic spot after an excellent run of form.

Championship Table (As it stands January 15th) Team P GD Pts 1 Leicester City 27 34 65 2 Ipswich Town 27 16 58 3 Southampton 27 19 55 4 Leeds United 27 23 51 5 West Brom 27 15 45 6 Coventry City 27 12 40 7 Sunderland 27 7 40 8 Watford 27 7 39

The pair have big expectations on them doing well, and to meet those demands, the Whites and Saints may be keen to make some personal changes in this transfer window.

Both sides are going to have money in the bank, as the duo saw several high-profile players depart their clubs over the summer.

While in this transfer window, both have been quiet so far, but Leeds have ended Djed Spence’s loan at the club, while the Saints may be looking to add more competition to their squad.

It seems both are looking at the full-back area, as it was reported over the weekend that Leeds and Southampton are among the sides interested in Johnson.

West Ham would rather sell Ben Johnson this month

According to Football Insider, Leeds and Southampton are among the sides interested in signing Ben Johnson this month.

As well as these two, it has also been claimed that Premier League side Sheffield United are interested, as well as Scottish Premiership side Rangers.

The report stated that the Hammers may be looking to loan out the 23-year-old before the close of the transfer window.

However, according to the Daily Mail’s Transfer Confidential, West Ham are keen to get a fee for the defender, as he continues to gather interest.

Johnson’s contract at the London side is set to expire at the end of this season, and with him rejecting several contract offers, it looks as though his future could be elsewhere.

West Ham are keen to add to their attacking options, and this report claims they would need to generate fees from Johnson should he leave. It also adds that Leeds are interested in the player but have yet to make an approach for the 23-year-old.

Ben Johnson’s stats for the 2023/24 season

Johnson came through the West Ham academy, working his way up the different age groups before graduating to the first team in 2020.

The defender has played 93 times for the Hammers, but this season he has struggled for game time.

So far, Johnson has only played six times for the club in all competitions. One of those appearances came in the Europa League, as he started against FK TSC.

Another two have come in the Premier League, and they have come in their most recent games, with a short cameo against Manchester United, and then he played the whole game in the draw against Brighton.

His other appearances have come in the EFL Cup and FA Cup, so it seems he is very much on the fringes of the West Ham first team.

Ben Johnson needs to leave West Ham this month

It is clear that Ben Johnson isn’t really favoured at West Ham, and given that he has rejected several contract offers, he is keen to try something new.

Therefore, instead of waiting six months, Johnson needs to try and pursue a new opportunity this month, as he can’t afford to waste six months of his career.

Both Leeds and Southampton are clearly interested in the player, so he should be keen on pursuing either of those moves in the remaining weeks.