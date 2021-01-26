West Ham United taking steps to turn loan deal into permanent signing from EFL

West Ham United have begun the process of turning Said Benrahma’s loan spell at the club into a permanent one, as per Sky Sports’ transfer centre (12:50.)

The winger looked set to join West Ham on a permanent deal in the summer window but things got messy towards the end of the negotiation process, with problems in the medical putting the move in jeopardy.

In the end, he joined the club on a loan with a view to a permanent move with the Hammers buying themselves time to sort out the medical issue.

It appears they are now happy to proceed now, however, with Sky reporting that the permanent fee will be in the vicinity of £20m, followed by add-ons, whilst it will be paid in instalments.

The Verdict

It always seemed unlikely that we’d see Benrahma at Brentford again even if the move had been put down as a loan initially.

The Irons clearly just wanted to sort things further on medical grounds and have now managed to do so, with it clear they are happy to make the winger their player on a permanent basis.

Hammers fans will be pleased it’s finally getting sewn up and it seems confirmation isn’t too far away.