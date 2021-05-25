West Ham United strike transfer agreement with Championship side

West Ham United have completed the signing of Reading forward Thierry Nevers for an undisclosed fee, the club have confirmed.

West Ham secured a Europa League place at the weekend following a 3-0 home win over Southampton, rounding off an impressive season for David Moyes’ side, and they will now look to kick on and push for more success in the long-term.

The Hammers are clearly focusing on the long run, having this morning completed the signing of Reading youngster Thierry Nevers.

Nevers is yet to make his first-team debut for Reading, but is seen as an exciting young prospect who has been a regular performer for the Under-23s’.

The 19-year-old, who is capable of playing through the middle or out wide, has scored three goals in nine Premier League 2 appearances for Reading this term.

His contract at the Madejski Stadium is up at the end of next season, though, and West Ham have now completed a deal to bring him to the London Stadium for an undisclosed fee.

The Verdict

This could prove to be an exciting addition for West Ham.

Reading have a really promising youth setup, and the likes of Michael Olise, Tom McIntyre and Andy Rinomhota have all made the step-up to the first-team with ease.

Nevers obviously hasn’t been able to do so for whatever reason, but he has done well for the Under-23s’ and his form in front of goal has been good.

West Ham need a new centre forward, in my view, but Nevers could be a long-term solution for David Moyes going forward.