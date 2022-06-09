West Ham United, Southampton and Crystal Palace enter the race for Huddersfield Town star, Leeds out of the race

Three Premier League clubs are still chasing Huddersfield Town star Lewis O’Brien, despite Leeds United being out of the race, according to reports.

As per the Huddersfield Daily Examiner (print edition, 9th June, back page), West Ham United, Crystal Palace and Southampton all hold an interest in the 23-year-old, who is believed to have a £12 million pounds release clause.

Leeds had a number of bids turned down for the midfielder last season, and it was expected that they would make a move once again this summer.

However, the Huddersfield Daily Examiner claim that Leeds are now looking at alternative midfield targets.

Lewis O’Brien is coming off the back of a strong campaign for Huddersfield Town in which he helped them reach the Championship play-off final.

The 23-year-old appeared 50 times for the Terriers throughout the 2021/22 campaign, scoring three goals and registering three assists.

O’Brien also wore the captain’s armband for the club on several occasions during those matches.

Since returning from a successful loan spell at Bradford City in 2018/19, the 23-year-old has gone on to make 131 appearances for the Terriers in all competitions.

The Verdict

There is no respite for Huddersfield Town this summer when it comes to Lewis O’Brien.

The Terriers are clearly going to have a battle on their hands to keep hold of him.

Just as Leeds United reportedly pull out of the race, it emerges that the 23-year-old has several other suitors in the Premier League, too.

Having excelled in the Championship in recent years, you wouldn’t begrudge the midfielder the chance to prove himself at the highest level, but there is no doubt he would be a huge miss for Huddersfield next campaign.

The club would no doubt love to keep him, but with a reported £12 million pounds release clause, it may be that it is taken out of their hands.