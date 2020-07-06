West Ham United plotting transfer swoop for EFL defender

West Ham United are reportedly lining up a transfer move for Wigan Athletic full-back Antonee Robinson according to Football Insider.

It is claimed that the Hammers will target the American in the summer transfer window regardless of which division they’ll be playing their football in next season.

David Moyes’ side are currently sat 16th in the Premier League table, and will be hoping they can retain their status as a club in the top-flight next term.

Football Insider also reported that Yatin Patel has been hired by Wigan to advise them on offloading players, after the club were recently placed into administration.

Robinson has been impressive when he has featured for the Latics, and has made 34 appearances for Paul Cook’s side this season as they look to avoid relegation into League One.

They’re currently sat 16th in the Championship table, but are set for a nervous finish to this year’s campaign, after being placed into administration.

Robinson could be one of the players that is to move on in the summer, with the American previously attracting interest from AC Milan earlier this year.

Wigan are next in action when they take on QPR on Wednesday, in what is certain to be a closely-fought battle between the two teams.

The Verdict:

This would be a smart bit of business by West Ham.

Robinson has really impressed me with Wigan this season, and I was surprised to hear that he didn’t move to AC Milan during the January transfer window.

But he’s put that behind him and has been a key member of the Wigan squad which has shown a strong run of form in recent weeks in the Championship.

I think he’s more than capable of making the step up to the Premier League as well, and could be a shrewd signing by West Ham, as he could be available at a cut-price with Wigan’s off-the-field problems.