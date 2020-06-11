West Ham United plotting Nottingham Forest double transfer swoop

West Ham United are interested in a double swoop for Nottingham Forest pair Matty Cash and Joe Worrall this summer, according to the Mirror (10th June, page 47).

The two homegrown stars have been in tremendous form for Forest this season, playing influential roles in helping the Reds mount a push for the Championship play-offs under Sabri Lamouchi.

Cash was converted into a full-back in pre-season following an injury to Tendayi Darikwa, and has come up leaps and bounds since moving into his new position.

The 22-year-old has scored three goals and added four assists whilst producing a series of solid performances, and was linked with both West Ham and AC Milan back in January.

Worrall, meanwhile, has been a key player for Forest since returning from a loan spell with Rangers, and he has established himself as the Reds’ first-choice defender.

The 23-year-old has been an ever-present for Forest in the Championship this season, and has produced a string of solid displays.

Now, the Mirror claims that West Ham are eyeing up moves for both Cash and Worrall this summer, as David Moyes looks to bolster his squad with young and upcoming talent.

Cash and Worrall have both signed long-term deals at the City Ground over the course of the season, so Forest are certainly in the driving seat if the Hammers’ interest is genuine.

The Verdict

It isn’t surprising to see Cash and Worrall already attracting interest heading into the summer.

The two academy graduates have been absolutely tremendous this season and have massive futures ahead of them.

If Forest don’t go up, then I could see it being tough for them to keep hold of Cash and Worrall, however both players are extremely settled and love the club to bits.