West Ham United plotting fresh transfer swoop for EFL goalkeeper

West Ham United are reportedly considering an offer for Stoke City goalkeeper Jack Butland according to The Athletic.

Butland has been with Stoke for a number of years now, but they continue to struggle to force their way back into the Premier League.

The shot-stopper made 36 appearances for the Potters in all competitions last term, and he’ll be hoping he can have his long-term future resolved at the earliest of opportunities.

But it was a frustrating league campaign for Stoke, as an inconsistent run of results saw them finish 15th in the Championship table under the management of Michael O’Neill.

Butland is entering the final year of his contract with Stoke, and it seems as though he could be heading for the exit door at the bet365 Stadium.

Stoke are reportedly willing to accept offers in the region of £8m-£10m for Butland, although it remains to be seen as to whether any formal offers have been made at this stage.

Stoke boss Michael O’Neill is believed to be keen on keeping the goalkeeper at the club, but it seems unlikely that Butland is willing to extend his contract with the Potters.

Are these Stoke City facts actually true? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 10 The Bet365 Stadium holds over 31,000 fans. True or false? True False

The Verdict:

He’d be a solid addition to their team.

Butland hasn’t been at his best in recent years with Stoke City, but I still think he’s a good enough option to have between the posts in the Premier League.

If he’s got serious ambitions of being involved in the England squad, then he’ll know that he’ll need to be playing at the highest possible level.

A move to West Ham could be the ideal move for him, but he’ll be wanting first-team assurances before making the move.