West Ham United player secures fresh EFL opportunity

Doncaster Rovers have swooped to sign Mipo Odubeko on loan from West Ham United.

Odubeko has been prolific in the West Ham U23s over the last couple of seasons, scoring 12 times in only 14 Premier League 2 appearances for the Hammers.

He was offered a loan spell at Huddersfield Town earlier in the season, but struggled to displace Danny Ward from Carlos Corberan’s starting line-up. After only 107 minutes of football in the Championship, the 19-year-old was recalled by the Hammers.

Doncaster have now confirmed that capture of the striker, on loan until the end of the season.

Gary McSheffrey has already added Adam Clayton to his Doncaster squad this week, with Odubeko bolstering the attacking unit until the end of the campaign.

That Donny attacking unit needed some bolstering, too, with only 19 goals scored in the 27 fixtures of the 2021/22 season. That leaves Doncaster with the worst goalscoring record in the division and stuck to the bottom of the table.

Odubeko joins at a time when morale in the Doncaster camp should be high, after a rare win against MK Dons last time out.

That moved McSheffrey’s side onto 19 points for the season, although they remain nine adrift of safety at this stage.

The Verdict

It didn’t quite work out for Odubeko at Huddersfield in the Championship, with this move looking a better fit at this stage of the forward’s career.

Doncaster are struggling for goals and expectations are low at the bottom of League One. In some ways, that’s going to play into Odubeko’s hands, offering him a chance to go into the club without pressure and try to score some goals.

If he can do that, it might just give Doncaster a chance of survival, as well as West Ham a better idea of what the forward’s talents are like beyond U23 level.

