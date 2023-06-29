Sunderland have wasted no time in bolstering their squad following play-off disappointment in the Championship last season, and it's no surprise to see plenty of young talents invested in by the Black Cats.

Tony Mowbray could sign two decent players for Sunderland this window

Defenders Jenson Seelt and Nectarios Triantis, along with midfielder Jobe Bellingham and striker Luis Semedo have all joined Tony Mowbray's young and hungry squad ahead of the 2023-24 campaign and more are set to arrive.

One young player that it has seemed that Sunderland could take a chance on this summer as well is Armstrong Oko-Flex, who has been on the books of West Ham United since 2021 after signing from Celtic.

21-year-old Oko-Flex spent the first half of last season on loan in the Championship at Swansea City, but he failed to make an impact in South Wales in his 13 appearances before heading back to the London Stadium to play for their under-21's.

It was claimed by Hammers insider ExWHUEmployee on Patreon that Oko-Flex is on trial at the Black Cats this summer, with West Ham being a club that the Wearsiders have looked at for signings recently with Aji Alese and Pierre Ekwah both arriving from David Moyes' side.

What is Armstrong Oko-Flex's current situation?

Having signed for West Ham in 2021, Oko-Flex signed a two-year contract with the option for West Ham to extend that by a further year.

The Hammers however have turned down the chance to keep the Irish forward around until 2024, perhaps not thinking that he's going to make it in the first-team.

Therefore, Oko-Flex will become a free agent later this week as his contract will come to an end officially on June 30.

What has Armstrong Oko-Flex said about Sunderland speculation?

The speculation linking Oko-Flex with a trial spell at Sunderland seems to potentially stem from a post from himself in a Sunderland shirt on Instagram.

Despite the reports of a trial, Oko-Flex has moved to deny these claims and has explained why he was really wearing a Black Cats shirt.

The youngster has said he is a friend of Sunderland defender Alese from their time at West Ham and is just wearing it for training himself.

Nevertheless, it started off the rumour mill but in this case there's nothing to be reported at the moment in terms of Oko-Flex and Sunderland.