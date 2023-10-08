Highlights West Ham United are interested in signing Wigan Athletic defender Charlie Hughes, viewing him as a potential long-term project.

West Ham United are interested in signing Wigan Athletic defender Charlie Hughes, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Hammers have reportedly put Hughes "on their target list", and have sent scouts to watch the 19-year-old in action this season.

West Ham view Hughes as a "possible long term project" and they "could move in fast", with other Premier League clubs said to be keeping tabs on the defender.

Hughes remained with the Latics following their relegation from the Championship last season, and he signed a contract extension to keep him at the DW Stadium until the summer of 2028 in June.

He is not the only League One defender to have been linked with a move to West Ham, with the Hammers making a bid for Peterborough United's Ronnie Edwards this summer.

How has Charlie Hughes performed for Wigan Athletic?

Hughes spent time in the academies of Manchester City and Liverpool before joining Wigan as a U14 in 2017.

He captained the Latics' U18 side in the 2021-22 season, making his senior debut for the club against Arsenal U21 in the EFL Trophy in January 2022.

Hughes made his league debut for Wigan in the 4-1 defeat at Middlesbrough on Boxing Day, and he remained a regular for the rest of the campaign, scoring one goal in 23 appearances in all competitions, but he was unable to prevent their relegation to League One.

The defender has scored two goals and provided one assist in 12 appearances for Shaun Maloney's side so far this season, and he was worn the captain's armband on a number of occasions.

However, it has been another season of struggle for the Latics, and they currently sit 23rd in the third tier, five points from safety following an eight-point deduction.

After Hughes extended his contract with Wigan, Maloney praised the defender's "outstanding development" over the last year, and predicted he has a bright future ahead of him.

"Charlie has been a standout player for us during my time at the Football Club and we wanted to recognise his outstanding development over the last year by extending his contract by another 12 months," Maloney told the club's official website.

"We hope that Charlie’s breakthrough year can be a source of inspiration for all of our younger players so that they could follow the same path with hard work.

"Not only is he a talented footballer, but Charlie is a dedicated young man and a brilliant character. We are all excited to see what the future holds for Charlie and look forward to supporting him in the years to come."

Would Charlie Hughes be a good signing for West Ham United?

Hughes would be an excellent signing for the Hammers.

He is a player with huge potential, underlined by the fact he has already captained Wigan at 19 years of age.

Hughes starred for the Latics as they were relegated from the Championship last season, and he has continued to impress in the third tier this campaign.

With Wigan in danger of suffering a second consecutive relegation, they could be vulnerable to losing Hughes if West Ham were to make an approach in January, and he would be a smart long-term investment for David Moyes' side.