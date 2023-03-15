West Ham United learn Norwich City’s stance regarding influential midfielder

West Ham United have been credited with an interest in Norwich City midfielder Gabriel Sara, whilst Atletico Madrid and RB Leipzig are also in pursuit.

The 23-year-old has featured 30 times in the league for the Canaries this season, arriving from Sao Paulo in the summer for an eight-figure fee.

As per a report from Football Insider, Norwich will accept any suitable offers for the young midfielder when the summer transfer window opens its doors.

A move to England’s top flight is also thought to be tempting to the 23-year-old, should Norwich not secure a place in the Premier League themselves in what remains of this Championship campaign.

A fee between £25-30 million could be enough to tempt the Canaries into parting company with Sara if they remain a Championship club.

The verdict

Sara is an exciting talent who has a big future ahead of him and you would back him to adapt to Premier League football swiftly, regardless of if it would be with Norwich or another club.

It would be no surprise if there was even further interest in the young midfielder as the summer window edges closer, although it is unknown if any clubs would look to meet their valuation.

A midfielder with excellent technical ability, intelligence and maturity, he is also relentless out of possession and works incredibly hard to ensure his side have the ball.

Norwich are in a position of power where they will be able to demand a high fee for Sara, all whilst not needing to accept anything lower than their initial valuation.