West Ham United leading transfer chase for Championship-bound attacker

West Ham United are leading the race to sign AFC Bournemouth forward Callum Wilson, according to The Sun.

The Cherries look set to be raided this summer following their relegation from the Premier League last term, with interest emerging from plenty of high-profile clubs in their key players.

Nathan Ake has already departed for Manchester City, Aaron Ramsdale has signed for Sheffield United, whilst Manchester United are said to be taking a close look at David Brooks.

Quiz: Have each of these 15 West Ham players scored a league goal this season? – Can you get 15/15?

1 of 15 Jarrod Bowen. Yes No

Striker Callum Wilson is now a player believed to be in-demand, with West Ham United now said to be leading the chase for the 28-year-old.

Wilson – the scorer of 67 goals in 187 games for Bournemouth – netted nine times in all competitions last season, as well as chipping in with three assists.

The four-time England international has been linked with Tottenham, Fulham and Newcastle, but is reportedly leaning towards a move to West Ham.

The Hammers are reportedly leading the race to sign Wilson in a move worth around £18m, with former Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser also on their radar.

The Verdict

Wilson would be an excellent signing for West Ham.

I don’t think the Hammers can rely on Michail Antonio as their only goal threat up top heading into next season, and they need to add depth to their attacking options.

He didn’t endure the best of seasons in front of goal last term, but Wilson has been there and done it in the Premier League, and if he regains his form, £18m would be a snip for West Ham.