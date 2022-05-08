West Ham United lead transfer chase for Blackburn Rovers man

West Ham United are leading the summer transfer race for Blackburn Rovers talisman Ben Brereton Diaz, according to The Sun.

The Chile international is coming off the back of his best scoring season yet, having scored 22 times in 37 Championship appearances for Rovers in the 2021-22 Championship campaign.

There has been significant interest in the 22-year-old in recent months but Rovers held on to the forward following the January transfer window – this summer may be a different story though.

Blackburn are expected to trigger the one-year extension in Brereton Diaz’s contract, which would give him just one more year remaining on his deal at Ewood Park.

One of those clubs interested are the Hammers, with manager David Moyes sending coach Alan Irvine to watch the striker in recent weeks, and if he saw him in action on the final day of the season against Birmingham City then he will have witnessed Brereton fire in a rocket from 25 yards.

Brereton is expected to cost around £15 million this summer and a host of other outfits are interested, but the Hammers are said to be at the front of the queue currently.

The Verdict

It seems almost inevitable that Brereton will be cashed in on this summer.

With his enhanced profile thanks to his appearances for Chile, he has become more known to the Premier League and top clubs abroad and you’d imagine he will be keen to test his mettle in a top league.

Rovers aren’t averse to selling for the right price as we saw with Adam Armstrong last summer, and due to Brereton’s contract situation they’re basically powerless if he wants to move – unless they want to lose out on big money.

He may have played his last game in a Rovers shirt, but Brereton will be a fan favourite at Ewood Park for years to come for the goals he’s scored in 2021-22.