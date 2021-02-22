West Ham United keen on reaching agreement to sign EFL defender on permanent basis

West Ham United are reportedly keen on making Craig Dawson’s loan move a permanent one at the end of the 2020/21 season according to Football Insider.

Dawson signed on loan at the London Stadium in October on an initial loan deal, but he seems to have made a good impression on Hammers boss David Moyes.

The 30-year-old has made 14 appearances in total for West Ham this season, and scored his first goal for the club against Crystal Palace back in January.

West Ham are currently sat fourth in the Premier League table, and will be eager to build on some impressive recent showings, which includes a 2-1 win over London rivals Tottenham Hotspur in their last match.

Dawson played the full 90 minutes in that match, and nullified the threat posed by Spurs forward Harry Kane, as West Ham went on to pile further pressure on Jose Mourinho.

It is reported that West Ham have an option to make his loan a permanent move, which can be triggered at the end of this year’s league campaign.

Dawson and his West Ham United team-mates are set to return to action on Saturday, when they take on league-leaders Manchester City, in what is certain to be a tricky test up against Pep Guardiola’s side.

The Verdict:

This doesn’t surprise me at all.

Dawson has already shown in the past that he’s capable of playing his football in the Premier League on a regular basis, and it’s good to see him doing well with West Ham United this season.

Watford look as though they’re in a strong position to win promotion back into the top-flight themselves this term, but a permanent move to West Ham will surely be tempting for Dawson, especially if they’re to be playing European football in next year’s campaign.

It’ll be a no-brainer for West Ham to make his move a permanent one in the coming months.