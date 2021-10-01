West Ham United join Southampton in pursuit of Championship star

West Ham have joined the race for highly-rated Hull City winger Keane Lewis-Potter, as reported by TEAMtalk.

According to the Sun, Southampton expressed their interest in the 20-year-old, with The Hammers now providing some competition to their Premier League counterparts.

Lewis-Potter has netted twice and has provided a further two assists already this Championship season, adding another in the Carabao Cup.

The young attacker enjoyed a breakthrough season with The Tigers last time out, scoring 13 times and chipping in with six assists as Hull clinched the League One title.

Coming through the academy system at Hull, Lewis-Potter’s first experience at senior level came via a loan spell at Bradford Park Avenue, before making his first-team debut with the Championship club in late 2019.

Making his debut during Hull’s relegation season from League One, it took Lewis-Potter three weeks to get on the scoresheet, netting in his side’s 3-1 defeat to Barnsley.

The verdict

Lewis-Potter has not been as influential in the Championship as he was in League One, but given the step up in quality, it was always going to be difficult.

Saying that, he is still proving to be a threat going forward, and it is clear to see that the 20-year-old is extremely talented and he could go on to enjoy an excellent career in England’s top-tier.

Given the West Ham interest and the fact that he is a Hull player, links will be drawn to Jarrod Bowen, who has gone on to be a success with The Hammers.

It will be no surprise to see a few more Premier League clubs register their interest in the young winger.