West Ham are said to have joined the race for Port Vale’s young star Baylee Dipepa.

The 17-year-old was a shining light for the Valiants in their doomed League One campaign in 2023/24, netting three times and claiming a further two assists having only made his debut in September 2023.

His eye-catching performances are said to have caught the eye of a number of suitors ahead of the summer, with Manchester United reportedly among the Premier League sides monitoring his progress.

The teenager has also earned himself call-ups for the England under-17's squad after his stellar displays in League One, and netted in the 4-0 European Championships opener against France earlier this week.

Baylee Dipepa impresses for Port Vale despite League One relegation

Dipepa has been gathering plenty of interest since making his debut for Vale in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy victory over Crewe Alexandra at the start of the most recent campaign, before making his first league start just before Christmas.

Having come on as a late substitute against Exeter City for his first taste of League One action in December, the teenager’s second appearance saw him set up an equaliser for James Wilson in the 1-1 draw with Wycombe Wanderers a fortnight later.

With his quick feet and tricky nature, Dipepa has already showcased his bags of potential during his early days in the men’s game, with his first goal coming in a 2-1 defeat to Shrewsbury Town in March.

His next goal in a 2-0 victory over Bristol Rovers really highlighted the talent within his boots, as he brought down a high ball near halfway, before turning and facing up the defenders.

A shimmy here and a dropped shoulder there, the teenager soon had the goal at his mercy, before finishing expertly past Jed Ward in The Gas’ net to really show the Vale faithful what he is all about.

Those performances for his club side led to a first recognition at international level earlier this year, as he scored twice on his debut after coming off the bench in a 5-1 victory over Northern Ireland at St George's Park.

Three days later and Dipepa netted again for the Young Lions side, as he grabbed the opener in the 5-0 rout of Hungary, and further adding to his reputation as one of the country's brightest young stars.

Baylee Dipepa 23/24 Port Vale League One stats Appearances 22 Starts 4 Minutes played 739 Goals 3 Assists 2 Goal contribution/90 0.61 Source: FBRef

Having struck earlier this week in the 4-0 victory over France in the opening match of the U-17 European Championships in Cyprus, Dipepa will be hoping to lead his team to glory this summer, and emulate the victorious England side of 2014.

West Ham join Manchester United in race for Port Vale sensation Baylee DIpepa

Having signed his first professional contract with the club in January, the forward has a deal at Vale Park until the summer of 2026, having joined the Valiants at the age of eight.

Not only have those in Burslem been left astounded by what they have seen the 17-year-old produce, but those higher up the football pyramid have been licking their lips at the England youth international’s talents this season.

West Ham join Manchester United in their admiration of Dipepa [pictured, left top row], with reports earlier this year stating that new Red Devils minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe was focusing on recruiting emerging talents at Old Trafford.

“I would rather find the next Mbappe,” he said. “Rather than spend a fortune to buy success. It's not that clever to go and sign Mbappe, anyone could figure that one out.”

Whilst it's hard-pressed to say that Dipepa may become as big as the French superstar, he could soon be turning out for a Premier League club in the near future, with League Two side Vale set to find it difficult to keep their hands on their prized teenager.