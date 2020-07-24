West Ham United join Chelsea and Arsenal in race to sign 17-goal EFL winger

West Ham United are set to enter the race to sign Brentford winger Said Benrahma according to The Mirror.

It is claimed that any potential deal between the two parties will depend on whether Thomas Frank’s side are to win promotion into the Premier League this season or not.

Andriy Yarmolenko, Felipe Anderson and Albian Ajeti are among some of the players that West Ham could look to move on in the summer to raise funds to sign Benrahma.

Chelsea and Arsenal are just some of the other clubs interested in signing the winger, who has a decision to make over his future at Brentford.

Benrahma has caught the eye with a number of impressive performances for the Bees, who will be keen to hold their nerve in the Championship play-offs.

The winger has scored 17 goals and been on hand to provide nine assists in 43 appearances this season, as Brentford look to win promotion into the top-flight.

The Bees wasted a golden opportunity to win promotion via the top-two in the Championship, as they dropped points in their final two matches of this year’s campaign.

It means that they’ll have to take on Swansea City in their play-off semi-final, with Steve Cooper’s side confirming their spot in the top-six in dramatic style on the final day of the season.

The Verdict:

This is a smart move by the Hammers.

Benrahma has been brilliant this season with Brentford, and he’s a player that can change the course of a game on his own at times, which makes him a player you’d want to have in your team.

With 17 goals and nine assists to his name in all competitions this season, you can understand why West Ham are looking to make a move for him.

Chelsea and Arsenal are also reportedly interested in landing his signature though, so David Moyes’ side will have to act swiftly in pursuing a deal to sign Benrahma though.