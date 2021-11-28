West Ham United identify Sheffield United loanee as transfer target with 2022 looming

Sheffield United loanee Ben Davies is reportedly on the radar of West Ham United as David Moyes looks to bolster his defensive ranks in the winter transfer window.

Davies is on loan at Bramall Lane from Liverpool and has made 12 Championship appearances for the Blades since making the switch to South Yorkshire.

West Ham, though, have him on a list of targets heading into the January transfer window, according to a report from The Sun.

James Tarkowski is Moyes’ main target and is reportedly readying a £7m bid, whilst Nat Phillips of Liverpool is someone else West Ham could target.

However, it appears that Davies is quite high on West Ham’s list of targets if neither of those deals come off.

The Sun claim that whilst Davis is on loan with Sheffield United from Liverpool, if a better offer comes in, it could be broken off.

Davies has been brought in at Bramall Lane to cover the continued absence of Jack O’Connell at left centre-back.

Recently, he’s formed part of a three-man defence with John Egan and Chris Basham, helping the Blades to back-to-back clean sheets in the Championship.

Paul Heckingbottom has been appointed as the club’s new manager this week and plans on using a 3-5-2/3-4-3 system, with Davies pencilled in as the left-sided centre-back.

The Verdict

It would be a blow for Sheffield United to lose Davies to West Ham in the winter window. Heckingbottom will be looking to calm things down in his first few months in-charge, building from the back, which Davies will be key to.

However, the offer of going to West Ham if they fail to land their other targets might be too great to turn down.

Davies will have been disappointed that his move to Liverpool didn’t bring more opportunities and there’s definitely a sense of unfinished business for the 26-year-old in the Premier League.

Thoughts? Let us know!