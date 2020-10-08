West Ham United hold transfer talks with EFL forward ahead of potential late move

West Ham are in talks with the agent of Bournemouth forward Josh King according to a recent report from talkSPORT.

King’s future with Bournemouth has been ‘up in the air’ for the majority of the summer transfer window, as he continues to be linked with a move to the Premier League.

It has been well-documented that the likes of Spurs and Manchester United were just some of the clubs interested in landing his signature before the transfer window reached a conclusion.

But Manchester United have reportedly cooled their interest in signing the Norwegian international, and that has seemingly seen West Ham push ahead with their negotiations for the forward.

King made 26 league appearances for Bournemouth last season, and scored six league goals, but was unable to stop them from being relegated into the Championship under the management of Eddie Howe.

The 28-year-old has only made one substitute appearance for the Cherries this term though, as they target promotion back into the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Bournemouth are currently sat third in the second-tier standings after their opening four league matches, and will fancy their chances of challenging for a swift return to the top-flight.

West Ham are sat tenth in the Premier League table after a strong start to this year’s league campaign, and David Moyes is clearly keen to add depth to his attacking options before the summer transfer window closes later this month.

The Verdict:

I think this would be a really good signing by West Ham if true.

King has shown that he can perform to a high standard in the Premier League, after catching the eye with a number of impressive performances for Bournemouth last season.

I’ll be honest, I’m surprised to still see him with the Cherries, as I expected a club to come in for him earlier in the summer transfer window, but for one reason or another, a move is yet to materialise.

If he can hit the ground running with the Hammers though, then it could prove to be one of the signings of the season in the top-flight.