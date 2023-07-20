West Ham United striker Danny Ings could be in line for a shock return to Southampton this summer, according to Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport.

The Saints have only made two signings so far this summer one is Ryan Manning, who is familiar with Russell Martin as the pair worked together at Swansea City, and Shea Charles, who signed from Manchester City.

Southampton kick off their Championship campaign in nearly two weeks, and the majority of the transfer window has been focused on the departures of several first-team players.

While that continues, Martin will be keen for more fresh faces to arrive, and West Ham’s Danny Ings could well be one of them.

Who is Danny Ings?

Ings is a striker who came through the youth academy at one of Southampton’s local rivals, AFC Bournemouth.

The forward played 30 times for the club before getting his money to Burnley, a team that really helped Ings make his mark in professional football.

Ings played 130 times for the Clarets, scoring 43 goals, which helped the club achieve promotion to the Premier League.

He was in the best form of his career at Turf Moor, and that earned him his move to Liverpool. However, his time at Anfield wasn’t as successful, as he only scored four goals in 25 games and spent most of his time at the club on the bench.

In 2018, Ings joined the Saints on loan for the season, and the 30-year-old rediscovered some of his form. In the summer of 2019, he signed for Southampton on a permanent basis.

The forward spent two more seasons at the club, scoring 34 goals in 67 Premier League appearances, with the 2019/20 season being his best return for goals.

In August 2021, Ings joined Aston Villa, but again, his time with the Premier League side wasn’t as successful, and after two seasons, he signed for the Hammers in January of this year.

What is Danny Ings situation at West Ham United?

Ings has played 22 times for the Hammers, scoring just three times, but he was part of the team that won the UEFA Conference League.

However, after only six months, his time at the London club could be about to come to an end, as Gazzetta dello sport.

The report states that West Ham are looking to sign Armando Broja from Chelsea, with David Moyes not satisfied by his attacking department and states Ings could return to Southampton this summer.

Ings signed a two-and-a-half-year contract when he joined the Premier League side, which means he still has two years to run on his deal.

It is also unclear at this stage if Ings would be interested in returning to Southampton and playing in the Championship, while also not considering if the club would be able to afford the player's wages.

Would Danny Ings be a good signing for Southampton?

Of course, if this deal happens, Southampton would be pulling off a major coup.

Ings is a player who has proven to be a very good goalscorer, especially in the Premier League, and at the age of 30, he still has plenty to offer.

Ings was electric last time he was in the Championship, and with him still having that scoring instinct, with the right service, you would expect him to easily grab 20 goals in this team. So, if this deal does happen, it would be a great move for everyone involved.