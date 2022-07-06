West Ham United eyeing up transfer deal for prolific EFL forward

West Ham United are still pursuing a transfer deal for Blackburn Rovers forward Ben Brereton Diaz, according to The Guardian.

The Chile international was expected to be at the centre of a major transfer battle this summer between multiple clubs following his prolific form in the Championship during the 2021-22 season, which saw him net 22 times in a breakout campaign.

However, despite reported interest from a plethora of clubs across Europe, there has been little in the way of apparent offers for Brereton’s services.

Serie A side Salernitana were reported to be in advanced talks to secure Brereton’s signature last week, but Rovers were adamant that they had not received any contact from the Italians.

David Moyes though, who is looking for fresh attacking additions at the London Stadium, appears to still be keen on Brereton, who – per The Guardian – could be available for a £15 million fee.

The Hammers were believed to be leading the chase for the versatile attacker back in May, as Alan Nixon reported, but they are yet to act on their interest with an official offer.

The Verdict

Brereton’s electric form in the first part of the 2021-22 season for Blackburn was always likely going to see him have suitors this summer – especially when he only has one year remaining on his contract at Ewood Park.

Some may be surprised that no concrete bids appear to have been made for Brereton’s services, but Blackburn’s last prolific forward Adam Armstrong only departed in mid-August when he moved to Southampton last season.

A bidding war could still ensue for Brereton, but teams may be potentially wary of his form since 2022 started, where he netted just twice in 13 league appearances.

West Ham could be the first club to make a real play for the Chile international this summer, and in that case they could really test the resolve of Blackburn Rovers and their owners.