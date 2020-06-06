West Ham United eyeing up move for 12-goal London-born playmaker

West Ham United are interested in signing Queens Park Rangers playmaker Ebere Eze this summer, according to reliable club insider ExWHUEmployee.

David Moyes will be eager to strengthen his squad this season, with his side’s status in the Premier League still hanging by a thread ahead of the season’s restart.

After reports recently claimed that they are interested in signing Brentford’s Said Benrahma, it seems that the Hammers are now interested in signing another EFL star in Ebere Eze.

Can you get 15 out of 15 on this QPR higher or lower quiz?

1 of 15 Ian Gillard's apps to Dave Clement's Higher Lower

Eze has been an influential player for QPR this season, establishing himself as one of, if not the best attacking midfielder in the Sky Bet Championship.

The 21-year-old has scored 12 goals in the Championship and chipped in with a further eight assists, playing an influential role under Mark Warburton.

Eze’s contract in West London expires next year, though, so the R’s will be braced for interest in their talisman as they potentially consider cashing in this summer, or run the risk of losing him for free next year.

ExWHUEmployee claims that the Hammers are “keen” on a move for Eze after a standout campaign in the Championship, as the club look to bring in younger players and develop them.

Nope although we are keen on Eze. https://t.co/MjoGxnI3mk — ExWHUemployee (@ExWHUemployee) June 5, 2020

The Verdict

West Ham have underperformed this season, but I believe that Eze could really fit in at the club and give them that creative spark in midfield.

He has been tremendous for QPR in recent seasons and keeps on going from strength to strength, and you’d now say that he is ready for the Premier League.

West Ham miss that natural number 10, and he could be a real coup for the club.