West Ham United expected to submit transfer offer for 17-goal EFL talisman

West Ham United are expected to table a bid for Brentford winger Said Benrahma, according to West London Sport.

David Moyes is looking to add creative options to his midfield this summer, identifying Ebere Eze and Benrahma as potential transfer targets.

Eze has since moved to Crystal Palace with West Ham missing out on the Queens Park Rangers playmaker, and they are now set to switch their attention to Benrahma.

Quiz: Do you remember which club Brentford signed these 15 players from?

1 of 15 Dominic Thompson? Arsenal Spurs West Ham Chelsea

Benrahma played an influential role in helping Brentford reach the Sky Bet Championship play-off final last term, scoring 17 goals and registering 10 assists in a total of 46 appearances in 2019/20.

West Ham are set to sell Grady Diangana to West Bromwich Albion after agreeing a deal of around £12m, which will pave the way for the club to make a move for the Algerian.

Aston Villa are also said to be interested in signing Benrahma, as Dean Smith targets a potential reunion with the 25-year-old who he managed during his time at Griffin Park.

The Verdict

Benrahma would definitely help to soften the blow of Diangana’s departure, as a lot of supporters have been left furious by the news that the winger is set to move to West Brom permanently.

Benrahma was arguably the most talented player in the Championship last season, scoring plenty of goals and creating plenty of chances for his teammates.

He is a silky playmaker who has so much talent in his locker, and West Ham lack a player of his creative spark and guile in their squad at the moment.

He’d be a fantastic addition.