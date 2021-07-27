West Ham United, Everton and Norwich City showing transfer interest in Middlesbrough man

Versatile right-sided Middlesbrough player Djed Spence is attracting transfer attention from a trio of Premier League clubs, according to The Telegraph’s Mike McGrath.

Spence swapped Fulham for Middlesbrough in 2018 and made his league breakthrough for the Teessiders a year later under Jonathan Woodgate, and for the rest of the 2019-20 campaign he was played in a number of positions, including right-back, wing-back and right-wing.

The 2020-21 campaign saw Spence play 38 times in the Championship but spent quite a bit of time on the bench with Anfernee Dijksteel battling with him for a starting spot.

Despite being in and out of Neil Warnock’s team last season, Spence still retains a lot of potential and it’s led to a host of top flight interest in his services.

Everton, Norwich City and West Ham United are all thought to have Spence on their radar this summer, but with the youngster having two years left on his deal it probably won’t be cheap to take him away from the Riverside Stadium.

The Verdict

Spence seems to split opinion amongst Boro fans – he is definitely rated more going forward than he is defensively and that could mean his future lies as a winger instead of a right-back.

Because of Spence’s age though – being 20 years old – he could still grow into a solid right-back if his defensive work improves, however if Neil Warnock reverts to a back four next season then Dijksteel you would imagine is his first choice in that area.

Premier League teams have clearly seen something in Spence though to be tracking him, even if he wasn’t a regular starter for Middlesbrough last season, but it remains to be seen if the interest is firmed up with an offer from any of the three clubs.