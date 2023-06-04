Sunderland face competition to re-sign winger Amad Diallo on loan from Manchester United from West Ham United, Everton and Burnley, according to The Northern Echo.

The trio are thought to be keen to sign Diallo on a temporary basis this summer after his excellent loan spell at the Stadium of Light.

How did Amad Diallo get on at Sunderland?

Diallo scored 14 goals and registered four assists in 42 appearances for the Black Cats, finishing the season as the club's top scorer and helping Tony Mowbray's side reach the Championship play-offs, where they were beaten by Luton Town in the semi-finals.

What next for Diallo?

United boss Erik ten Hag confirmed that Diallo is part of his first-team plans at Old Trafford, but The Sun claimed last month that the 20-year-old is willing to return to Wearside next term if Mowbray remains in charge after speculation about his future.

Diallo is said to have developed a "strong relationship" with Mowbray, and he credits him for "helping get his career back on track after a difficult previous loan at Rangers", but Premier League interest is growing in Diallo which could prove a significant stumbling block for the Black Cats.

What did Tony Mowbray say about a potential return?

Mowbray revealed that he would love bring Diallo back to the club next season, but admitted that he felt the club needed to be promoted in order to stand a chance of securing a deal.

"Amad loves football, he wants to play," Mowbray told the Sunderland Echo in April.

"If Manchester United sell him, they're going to want to recoup the money they spent. In my mind, the reality is he won't be coming here, unless they decide he is going to be a hell of a player and needs another season on loan and loves it here. That would be ideal!

"It's pretty unlikely, I suggest, but if they feel he genuinely could play in their team down the line they'll want to keep him on board.

"I would suggest they'll try another level, though. You'd think he'd go to the Premier League, or maybe Serie A.

"My gut feeling with Amad is that if he doesn't sign with Man Utd then he goes for big, big money to a top Spanish team - but let's hope he's banging in goals for us next year. If we did sneak [promotion], then there's obviously a much better chance."

Will Sunderland re-sign Amad Diallo?

It seems unlikely that Sunderland will be able to re-sign Diallo after they failed to win promotion.

Diallo may be involved in United's first-team next season, but if he is allowed to depart temporarily again, it will be tough to convince him to return with Premier League clubs keeping tabs, particularly if West Ham were to win their Europa Conference League final next week and could offer Diallo the opportunity to play European football.

United may be reluctant to send Diallo to Everton with the Toffees potentially facing another relegation battle next season, but Burnley could be a tempting proposition given the way attacking talent has thrived under Vincent Kompany this campaign.

Diallo's relationship with Mowbray could prove to be a decisive factor, but it is difficult to see Diallo returning to the Stadium of Light.