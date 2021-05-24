West Ham United enter transfer talks to sign Reading man

West Ham United are in talks to sign Reading youngster Thierry Nevers on a free transfer, according to ExWHUEmployee.

The Hammers secured a Europa League place yesterday following a 3-0 home win over Southampton, rounding off an impressive season for David Moyes’ side.

The club will now look to kick on and push for more success in the long-term, and it seems as if bringing in young talent is on their agenda.

According to club insider ExWHUEmployee, Reading youngster Thierry Nevers is on their radar, and the Hammers have been in talks with the Royals regarding a potential deal.

Can you name the Reading FC player who has been carded the most in each of the last 16 seasons?

1 of 16 Which player received the most cards during the 20/21 season? Alfa Semedo Omar Richards Josh Laurent Michael Olise

The 19-year-old is yet to make his first-team debut for Reading, but is seen as an exciting young prospect who has been a regular performer for the Under-23s’.

Capable of playing through the middle or out wide, the teenager has scored three goals in nine Premier League 2 appearances for Reading this term.

His contract at Reading is up at the end of next month, though, with West Ham looking to acquire him potentially on a free transfer.

The Verdict

This could be a good signing for West Ham.

Reading have an excellent youth setup, and the likes of Michael Olise, Tom McIntyre and Andy Rinomhota have all made the step-up to the first-team with ease.

Nevers hasn’t been able to do so, but his goal record for the Under-23s’ is impressive and he looks to be an exciting player for the Royals.

He has bags of potential, so it could work out for him if he moved to West Ham.