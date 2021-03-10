West Ham United edge closer to completing deal to sign EFL defender

West Ham United are set to activate their clause to sign defender Craig Dawson on a permanent basis from Championship side Watford according to The Athletic.

It is claimed that Dawson is just three appearances away from triggering an option in his loan contract with David Moyes’ side, that will see him sign permanently for the Hammers on a two-year deal.

West Ham paid a £1million fee to sign Dawson on loan in the summer transfer window, and the 30-year-old has gone on to make 16 appearances for the Premier League side, who have caught the eye with a number of impressive performances this term.

David Moyes’ side are currently sat fifth in the Premier League table, and will fancy their chances of finishing in the European qualification places this season.

Dawson was recently on the scoresheet for the Hammers as well, with the defender heading home from an Aaron Cresswell corner to put West Ham two goals ahead against Leeds United on Monday evening.

The Athletic have reported that West Ham will pay Watford £2million when Dawson makes his 15th appearance for the Hammers, which could come against Wolves on April 3rd.

Additional payments could also be made to Watford, but that depends on whether West Ham are to qualify for European competitions this term.

Dawson and his West Ham team-mates are set to return to action this weekend, when they take on Manchester United at Old Trafford, in what is certain to be a closely-fought battle between the two teams.

The Verdict:

This will be a no-brainer for West Ham surely?

Dawson has really impressed me this season in David Moyes’ side, and it was good to see him getting on the scoresheet once again against Leeds United on Monday.

He’s shown that he can play consistently to a good-enough standard to play in the Premier League on a regular basis, and Watford will surely know that it’s only going to be a matter of time before he leaves the club on a permanent basis.

I expect him to be a regular in the West Ham team for the remainder of this year’s campaign.