West Ham United considering options as they plot plan to draw a line under EFL transfer

Watford look set to be able to offload Craig Dawson on a permanent basis, as his West Ham United career really takes off.

Relegation into the Championship back in the summer eventually led to Dawson leaving Vicarage Road, with West Ham his destination.

Starting The Hammers’ last three fixtures in the Premier League and scoring the winning goal in the FA Cup clash with Stockport, the 30-year-old is proving to be a huge hit at West Ham.

A report from the Evening Standard has confirmed that the club will look to activate the option they have to turn his loan deal permanent for a reported £2m.

Watford might have to wait until the summer for that possibility, but West Ham might yet bring things forward to the January transfer window. That would free up a loan spot in David Moyes’ squad and allow them to find a solution to their striker issue.

Despite losing Dawson in the summer, Watford’s squad has a strong ‘Premier League presence’ running through it still and they are fifth in the Championship table, looking good to challenge for promotion this season.

Tom Cleverley and Joao Pedro struck in a 2-0 win over Huddersfield Town over the weekend.

The Verdict

Dawson’s future looks like it is going to be away from Watford.

He’s settled into the West Ham side now and, at £2m, he’s going to be a snip of a transfer for the Hammers.

It’s such a low fee that there’s no need to wait until the summer. Get it done and get another loanee in to boost a different area of the squad.

You’ve got to imagine that things might move on this between now and the end of the window.

