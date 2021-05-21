West Ham United and Fulham lead Everton and Brighton in race to sign in-demand EFL forward

West Ham United and Fulham are believed to be leading the race to sign Blackburn Rovers forward Adam Armstrong according to a report from The Sun.

It had previously been claimed that both Brighton and Hove Albion and Everton are also keen on reaching an agreement with the former Newcastle United forward this summer.

But The Sun claim that both the Hammers and Cottagers are leading the race to land his signature now, ahead of what will be an interesting summer transfer window at Ewood Park for Armstrong.

The 24-year-old caught the eye with a number of strong performances for Tony Mowbray’s side, as they finished 15th in the Championship table after some inconsistent results in the second-half of this year’s league campaign.

Armstrong made 43 appearances for Rovers in the 2020/21 season, and chipped in with 29 goals and five assists in a hugely impressive year with the Lancashire-based side.

Blackburn were reportedly trying to tie him down to a new contract, but no progress has been made with those talks as of yet, as they head towards the summer transfer window.

A move to West Ham could tempt Armstrong as well, with the Hammers currently sat sixth in the Premier League table with one match remaining in this year’s campaign.

Whilst Fulham will be preparing for life back in the Championship, after they were relegated from the top-flight under the management of Scott Parker.

The Verdict:

I think Blackburn will know that they’re facing a losing battle to keep him at Ewood Park this summer.

Armstrong has really impressed me this season with the Lancashire-based side, and I think he’s more than capable of making the step up to the Premier League ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

You would imagine that a move to West Ham could really tempt him as well, as the Hammers could potentially be playing European football next season under the management of David Moyes.

He’ll face a tough decision over his future though, with recently-relegated Fulham also weighing up a move for Armstrong, as the Cottagers aim to win promotion back into the Premier League at the first time of asking next term.