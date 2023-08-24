Highlights Leeds United's Cody Drameh is attracting interest from Premier League clubs, with West Ham United among those keeping an eye on his situation.

Drameh, who has been with Leeds since 2020, has had two loan spells and is in the final year of his contract with no offer of an extension from the club.

While Leeds may not want to see Drameh leave, they may have no choice but to sell if an offer comes in, and the player may be looking for more playing time elsewhere.

Leeds United are expected to be one of the busiest sides in the Championship when it comes to the remaining days in the transfer window.

The Yorkshire outfit have been one of the most talked-about teams in the league when it comes to transfers, as their relegation from the Premier League has seen several changes on and off the pitch.

Daniel Farke has been given the task of leading Leeds out of the Championship and back to the Premier League.

Four games into the season, and the German will have probably hoped for more additions by now as they struggle to adapt to Championship football.

Most of Leeds’ summer has been about which players may or may not leave the football club, and that doesn’t look like it's ending anytime soon, as another player is being linked with a possible move away.

Defender Cody Drameh is one name to be mentioned in regards to a move away after spending last season on loan at Luton Town.

Now according to Phil Hay of The Athletic, Drameh isn’t short of admirers, with West Ham United among Premier League teams keeping an eye on his situation.

What is Cody Drameh’s current situation at Leeds United?

The 21-year-old has been on the books at Elland Road since 2020, when he joined from Fulham.

Drameh, who can operate on the right-hand side, has been on the fringes of the first team for a while now, making only nine appearances for the club, one of which was a one-minute cameo this season in the Carabao Cup.

The defender has so far had two loan spells during his time with Leeds; his first was at Cardiff City, and his second was last season at Luton Town.

Drameh was a key part of the Hatters’ success in the Championship, as they did the unthinkable and achieved promotion to the Premier League.

The right-back’s future is very much up in the air, as he is in the final 12 months of his contract at the club.

As things stand, there is no offer on the table from Leeds to extend his contract, which has therefore meant recent speculation around his future has gathered pace.

Which teams are interested in Cody Drameh?

It was revealed by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, that Southampton have identified Drameh as a potential option at right-back.

Romano states that Russell Martin has identified the Leeds man and is even prepared to wait until January or even next summer to sign the defender.

But they seem not the only club interested in the defender, as according to Phil Hay of The Athletic, West Ham, along with Crystal Palace, and Brentford have been keeping an eye on the defender.

But he does state the biggest admirers at this stage remain Southampton, as they weigh up their options if Kyle Walker-Peters leaves before the 11p.m. deadline on September 1st.

Will Cody Drameh leave Leeds United?

Leeds are unlikely going to want to see Drameh leave this late in the transfer window, especially if it were to a promotion rival in Southampton.

However, the club isn’t offering him a new contract at this moment in time, and with him only having 12 months left on his deal, Leeds may have no choice but to sell if an offer comes in.

While for the player, he may look for a move, as he doesn’t seem to feature much in Farke’s plans this early into his season, and after impressing at Luton last term, he deserves to continue playing first-team football.