West Ham United among PL trio eyeing up seven-assist Championship ace

West Ham United are among a trio of Premier League sides interested in signing Queens Park Rangers ace Ryan Manning this summer, according to Football Insider.

Manning has been an impressive player for QPR under Mark Warburton this season, with the Irishman producing a series of eye-catching displays at both left-back and left midfield.

The 24-year-old has scored three goals and registered seven assists in 42 appearances for the R’s this season, and has also filled in at central midfield when necessary.

Can you name the stadium of these 40 EFL clubs?

1 of 40 WHAT IS THE NAME OF HULL CITY'S STADIUM? KCOM Stadium KTOM Stadium KPOM Stadium KROM Stadium

The Irishman only has one year left on his contract in West London, though, so QPR may look to cash in this summer, rather than potentially lose him for free next summer.

According to Football Insider, West Ham United, Norwich City and Watford are all taking an interest in Manning, who will reportedly be available for less than the £5m fee they demanded back in January.

David Moyes will be keen to strengthen his squad this summer, and having been linked with Wigan defender Antonee Robinson of late, a left-back seems to be on the Scotsman’s radar.

Aaron Cresswell is now 30 years of age and Arthur Masuaku’s future at the London Stadium looks uncertain, so depth may be needed in that area of the pitch.

The Verdict

Manning has come up leaps and bounds since being converted into a left-back by Warburton.

Defensively, he has really improved and I think he’s capable of moving up to the Premier League, and he’s also a really steady player going forward.

West Ham are definitely in need of another left-back, I feel, and at the age of 24, Manning has plenty of time to improve and develop.