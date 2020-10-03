West Ham United acquire new target as they plan EFL raid

West Ham United have set their sights on Craig Dawson at Watford after admitting defeat in their chase for Burnley defender James Tarkowski, as per the Daily Mail.

The Irons have had a fascinating start to the season so far with them poor against Newcastle United on the opening day, before narrowly losing to Arsenal and then hammering Wolves last time out.

Indeed, it’s hard to pitch where they are right now but one thing is clear and that’s their obvious preference to get in another centre-half before the transfer window closes for business.

Tarkowski doesn’t appear to be moving, either, so it looks as though Dawson is now being eyed by the Hammers with the player obviously possessing good Premier League experience and bound to cost less than the Burnley defender.

The Verdict

Dawson is a decent player and could provide good cover and another option for the Hammers.

He is good in the air in both boxes and has played at Premier League level for the likes of West Brom and Watford, of course, during his career.

The Irons are reportedly keen on him, then, and with just under two weeks left to go in the domestic window we could still see this one go through.