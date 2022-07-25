West Ham transfer update emerges on Burnley star amid Aston Villa and Newcastle United interest

Burnley winger Dwight McNeil is likely to be an option for Premier League outfit West Ham United but they aren’t pushing to get a deal over the line at this stage, according to Daily Star journalist Paul Brown who spoke to Give Me Sport.

The 22-year-old certainly hasn’t been short of interest in recent months following the Clarets’ relegation to the Championship, with Aston Villa, Newcastle United and West Ham recently being linked with a move for the Englishman who will be keen on a return to the top flight sooner rather than later.

Recording 38 top-tier appearances last term, the young wide man was only able to register one assist but this hasn’t deterred other sides from being interested in luring him away from Turf Moor after seeing him shine at the highest level in the past few seasons.

Vincent Kompany’s side have already shown they aren’t afraid to cash in on some of their best assets, with Nick Pope departing for Newcastle United and Nathan Collins joining Wolverhampton Wanderers.

However, with Maxwel Cornet also likely to be on his way out of the club with a £17.5m release clause being activated following their demotion, it’s currently unclear whether they would be prepared to cash in on McNeil too.

Many Burnley supporters will want to see one of their brightest young players stay put with their second-tier campaign getting underway on Friday – and reporter Brown had good news for them.

He said to Give Me Sport: “I think there are agents putting his name out there with various clubs. I think he’s probably an option for West Ham, but I don’t think they’re pushing particularly hard for him at the moment.”

The Verdict:

The 22-year-old certainly has room to improve and with the amount of top-tier experience he already has under his belt, it shouldn’t take him too long to adapt to life in the English capital.

However, some would argue his output isn’t good enough for the Hammers to launch a sizeable bid for his services and this is why David Moyes’ side could potentially bide their time before making a move for the Englishman.

Still having two years left to run on his contract, it could be difficult for them to negotiate a deal at this point with the Clarets holding a pretty strong position at the negotiating table.

However, their position will probably weaken if they fail to win promotion during 2022/23 with McNeil unlikely to sign a new deal whilst his side remains in the second tier, potentially leaving him with just one year left on his deal at Turf Moor next summer.

That may be the ideal time to move for him, with the 22-year-old likely to contribute more in terms of goals and assists during the upcoming term after taking the step down.

That would provide him with plenty of confidence going into the 2023/24 campaign and that can only bode well for the Hammers if they recruit him next summer.