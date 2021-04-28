West Ham transfer stance revealed as Brighton, Watford chase Portsmouth man

Brighton and Watford are still interested in Charlie Bell after West Ham United pulled out the race to sign the Portsmouth youngster, as per the News.

Bell, along with Harvey Rew, have recently been taken on trial by West Ham’s Under-23s’ having made a few appearances in Pompey’s first-team this term.

This came after Bell was told that we wouldn’t be offered a new deal at Fratton Park at the end of his two-year scholarship.

But Bell hasn’t done enough to earn himself an extended stay at West Ham, with the Hammers choosing not to give him a contract.

Portsmouth quiz: Does Fratton Park have a higher or lower capacity than these 18 grounds?

1 of 18 Is Plough Lane bigger or smaller than Fratton Park? Bigger Smaller

But the interest is still there in Bell, with Brighton and Hove Albion and Watford said to be keen to take a look at the midfielder.

In charge of Brighton’s Academy recruitment is Dave Wright, who knows Bell having held a similar position at Pompey in 2018.

Bell has made three appearances in the EFL Trophy this season, playing against West Ham’s Under-23s’, Cheltenham and Peterborough.

The Verdict

Bell is likely to have many options between now and the end of the season and it’s all about him choosing the right club.

He’s been given a taste of first-team football in the EFL Trophy this season and it’s now about building on that and learning from it.

He’s only young and has plenty of time ahead of him, and it’s important for him not to dwell on being let go by Pompey and come back stronger by finding a new club.