West Ham United are likely to agree deals for targets including Leicester City's Harvey Barnes and Southampton's James Ward-Prowse later on this summer, according to the Daily Mail.

The same outlet has reported that the Hammers' recruitment team are still going through their plans for the upcoming window, with the club likely to have a good idea of who will be departing the London Stadium and who needs to be replaced.

Declan Rice is one man who seems destined to make a move away this summer after guiding them to a Europa Conference League trophy, allowing the England international to end a long career at West Ham on a high.

How long do Harvey Barnes and James Ward-Prowse have left on their contracts?

Both the Saints and the Foxes are in strong negotiating positions regarding Ward-Prowse and Barnes, with the former's contract not expiring until the summer of 2026 and the latter still having two years left on his deal.

Ward-Prowse could potentially be an alternative to Rice in the middle of the park, having suffered relegation to the Championship with Southampton at the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

The Saints' key man has known for some time that his team would be plying their trade in the second tier next term, so his representatives may already have a few potential destinations lined up for him.

He's unlikely to be short of interest and neither is Harvey Barnes, who is just one of several Leicester players who could leave the King Power Stadium this summer.

Youri Tielemans is already confirmed to be on his way out - and it wouldn't be a surprise to see the likes of James Maddison and Barnes join him.

What should West Ham's stance be on Harvey Barnes and James Ward-Prowse?

It seems clear that they need to line up alternatives for the duo because it's not as if they only have 12 months left on their contracts.

With this, the two relegated sides can demand big fees for the duo and it will be interesting to see if they are sold this summer, with other key men being linked with moves away from St Mary's and the King Power Stadium.

Likely new Saints boss Russell Martin has had to deal with key players leaving his Swansea City side before so he probably wouldn't be too rocked if the Hammers conclude a deal.

Flynn Downes was one man who left Martin's side to link up with David Moyes' men last summer after spending time under the ex-Norwich City defender.

Are the south coast side prepared to lose both Ward-Prowse and Romeo Lavia though? That remains to be seen.

Leicester may also be reluctant to sell Barnes if Maddison follows Tielemans through the exit door.