There is confidence that West Ham United could potentially recruit Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse in a £35m deal this summer, according to The Athletic.

The Englishman is one of several Saints players to have been linked with an exit in recent months, with their relegation potentially allowing others to capitalise and steal some of their best assets.

Although they have retained the vast majority of their key players so far, with Ward-Prowse, Romeo Lavia and others remaining at St Mary's at this point, speculation surrounding their futures is unlikely to cease until they are sold or the summer window closes.

They are in a reasonably strong negotiating position with plenty of their key men, including the English midfielder who still has three years left on his contract after putting pen to paper on a five-year deal back in 2021.

What is Southampton's current valuation of James Ward-Prowse?

It has been reported by multiple outlets that the Saints currently value Ward-Prowse at £40m.

He may be 28 - but the player's contract situation has given the Saints the license to place a hefty price tag on him - with the midfielder also proving to be a game-changer at the top level with the experience he has.

Able to be a real threat in the final third, he recorded nine goals and four assists in 38 league appearances last term and was unlucky to be relegated with his current team at the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

What's the latest on West Ham's pursuit of James Ward-Prowse?

West Ham have already had a £20m bid rejected and that comes as no shock considering his valuation is double that.

Football Insider believes the Hammers will improve that offer by £5m when they next bid for the midfielder - but it would be difficult to see that being accepted considering they are still miles away from his £40m price tag.

However, there is belief that the Saints will lower their valuation of the player by £5m according to The Athletic (via TBR Football), meaning a £35m deal could be struck between the two sides.

Considering the Hammers have generated a sizeable fee for Declan Rice, who left the London Stadium to link up with Arsenal in a £105m deal, this is a fee they should be able to afford.

Should Southampton be willing to sell James Ward-Prowse for £35m?

That's a healthy amount of money - but a couple of factors will decide whether this is a good sale or not.

Firstly, if they sell some others including Romeo Lavia, they could probably afford to retain the Englishman and this is a key reason why Russell Martin's side should consider keeping him.

But if the player is desperate to seal a move away from St Mary's, they should be looking to accept an offer before the summer window closes.

£35m seems to be a fair price tag considering he's 28 and probably won't be sold for a profit in the future - and this could make this potential deal a good one for the Saints.

Thankfully for them, they aren't being forced to cash in on him because of his contract situation and that's why they shouldn't take much less than £35m.

He's a game-changer in the top flight - and the fact West Ham have been given the license to spend a sizeable amount of money because of Rice's sale should allow the Saints to secure as much money for the midfielder as possible.