There is nothing to suggest that Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse is close to making the move to West Ham United at this stage, according to the Daily Express.

The Englishman has been linked with both the Hammers and Fulham recently - but the Saints' star remains at St Mary's at this stage and has taken part in their pre-season tour.

Plenty of football fans know that because he went viral for his recent penalty miss against Goztepe - but he will be looking to put that behind him and perform well for the remainder of pre-season as he looks to either solidify his place in the starting lineup or seal a move away from the south coast.

He is one of several players who could be on their way out of St Mary's this summer, with Romeo Lavia, Tino Livramento, Kyle Walker-Peters and Che Adams just four other players who have reportedly attracted interest.

How the Declan Rice factor could help West Ham to sign James Ward-Prowse?

West Ham have generated around £105m in revenue from the sale of Declan Rice, although some of that money may come in the form of add-ons as opposed to being included in an up-front fee.

Still, the Hammers should have a very decent amount of money to spend during the summer because of that sale and they could potentially fund a move for Ward-Prowse with this money.

Football League World understands the Saints are sticking to their £40m valuation at this stage, so this Rice money could prove to be crucial if they did want to secure the Englishman.

Russell Martin's side are expecting a "lowball" offer for Ward-Prowse from David Moyes' side, but it remains to be seen whether a bid comes in at all.

What barriers could West Ham face in their potential quest to sign James Ward-Prowse?

West Ham could potentially fork out £40m for Fulham's Joao Palhinha and with the Hammers potentially prepared to spend that much on the Cottager, a move for Ward-Prowse may not happen.

The latter still has three years left on his contract on the south coast too and with this in mind, the Saints don't have to sell to West Ham for any price if they don't wish to.

With this in mind, the Hammers need to have alternative targets lined up and Palhinha seems to be one of them.

Why should West Ham retain their interest in James Ward-Prowse?

The midfielder can be a real game-changer from set-pieces and this is one thing he could bring to the party if he did make the move from Southampton.

He may not be sold on for a decent amount in the future - but his Premier League experience and the fact he's probably in the peak years of his career compensate for this.

Able to be an asset both going forward and defensively, with the player able to operate in a deep midfield role, you just feel he could be an excellent signing for David Moyes.

Ward-Prowse wouldn't exactly be moving to the other end of the country if he did make this switch, so it shouldn't take him too long to settle into life in the English capital.

With the Saints also being relegated, West Ham may be able to lure him away for a lower amount than £40m.