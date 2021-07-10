Express and Star journalist Luke Hatfield has suggested that West Brom could consider offers of between £15 million and £20 million for Sam Johnstone this summer.

Johnstone’s future has been in doubt throughout the transfer window following West Brom’s relegation to the Championship. The England international has been linked with a potential move to West Ham, while there has also been reported interest from Tottenham Hotspur as well so far this summer.

It has also been reported that West Brom have set a valuation of around £20 million on the keeper this summer. While new manager Valerien Ismael has already confessed that he is resigned to losing the keeper during the transfer window alongside Matheus Pereira.

How well do you know West Brom’s celebrity supporters? – Can you score 20/20?

1 of 20 Which football song did Frank Skinner feature on? World In Motion Vindaloo Three Lions On The Ball

Speaking to FootballFanCast, Hatfield has now revealed that Johnstone could be allowed to leave West Brom this summer for a fee of between £15 million and £20 million. While he added that the Baggies might have to cash in at that kind of fee because of his contract situation.

He said: “15 to 20 million [offer], maybe they’ll consider it. Albion may rate him higher than that, but with one year left on your contract, you’re in a sticky situation.”

The Verdict

Losing Johnstone this summer is going to be a huge blow for the Baggies and it has seemed like West Brom are preparing to lose the keeper, judging by Ismael’s comments on his situation. However, it would be even more of a blow if West Brom have to sell the keeper cheaper than their valuation of him but that is what happens when players are allowed to enter the final year of their contracts.

You would have to think that the likes of West Ham and other suitors would be interested in Johnstone at that kind of price point. Having said that, they might even feel that they can negotiate the price down even further than that. The Baggies need to hold firm in their valuation and not accept an offer that is far short of their initial valuation.

A lot will depend on whether Johnstone himself wants to make the move and would not be prepared to stay at the Hawthorns if West Brom’s price tag is not met. At the moment that is unknown with him still concentrating on England duties. His situation will likely become clearer in the coming weeks when the Euros has finished.