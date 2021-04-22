West Ham to rival Manchester United in chase for EFL star

West Ham have joined the growing list of Premier League clubs monitoring Norwich City’s Max Aarons.

The 21-year-old has been superb for the Canaries this season, with Daniel Farke’s men winning promotion back to the Premier League at the first attempt over the weekend.

Despite his importance to the team, a summer exit is on the cards and the PA news agency have claimed that the Hammers are keeping tabs on the right-back.

The update also adds that Aarons has already reached a verbal agreement with the Canaries to allow him to leave this summer. That’s after he stayed for the current campaign even though he was tracked by a host of clubs in Europe, including Barcelona.

Nevertheless, Norwich will demand a big fee for the academy graduate, and the report states a fee in excess of £30m will be required to finalise a deal.

Any transfer won’t be straightforward for West Ham, with Manchester United, Everton and Bayern Munich having been linked with the defender in the past few months ahead of the window.

Did Norwich City ever loan out these 16 players?

1 of 16 Chris Martin Yes No

The verdict

It’s no surprise to see another club are linked with Aarons because it’s clear that he will be able to thrive in the top-flight and he is still so young.

Norwich will appreciate his loyalty in sticking around this season, but he does need to move to further his career and clubs at the top end of the table will be circling.

Even with West Ham’s excellent campaign, it would still be a coup for them to bring him to the capital ahead of the other suitors.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.