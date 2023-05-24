West Ham are interested in Southampton’s Romeo Lavia as they look to bring in at least one new midfielder during the summer transfer window.

Will Romeo Lavia leave Southampton?

The 19-year-old only joined Saints last season, arriving from Manchester City with a big reputation. And, whilst it’s been a miserable first campaign for Lavia on the south coast as they’ve suffered relegation, the player has enhanced his reputation.

Combining good mobility with quality on the ball, the teenager is highly-rated, and it has been claimed that Liverpool are looking to swoop following Southampton’s relegation.

However, they won’t have a straight run at the player, as ex-WHUEmployee revealed that the Hammers are also keeping tabs on the Belgian international.

It’s no secret that the Londoners are expected to lose the influential Declan Rice this summer, so bringing in a replacement is going to be a priority for David Moyes in the coming weeks.

But, the update states that Lavia is not the only player on their transfer shortlist, with Southampton teammate James Ward-Prowse, Fulham’s Joao Palhinha and Everton’s Amadou Onana also under consideration.

Any decision on who they should pursue is unlikely to happen until the season is finished, with Moyes’ side ending their Premier League campaign at Leicester City this weekend. Then, they travel to Prague for the final of the Europa Conference League, where they will face Italian outfit Fiorentina as they seek to make this a memorable season in West Ham’s history.

Lavia is going to have a big decision to make

The interest in Lavia is inevitable, because he is a hugely talented youngster who has benefited from the past season at Southampton, even if it has ended in disappointment. His ability to play forward, and to win the ball back quickly makes him standout, and it would be a real coup for West Ham if they could win the race for the player.

Normally, you’d give them little chance to land a player ahead of Liverpool, but Lavia’s decision to leave City for Southampton shows he recognises the importance of playing regularly, and he may get more minutes at the London Stadium.

So, it will be interesting to see how this plays out, but Southampton fans will have resigned themselves to the fact that Lavia will be leaving in the summer, which was always going to be a consequence of dropping to the Championship.